SC-Project Debuts Rally Raid Muffler For Ducati DesertX

The DesertX, which made its debut in December 2021 at one of Ducati's World Premiere broadcasts, was unlike anything we had ever seen from the Italian company. It is by far the most off-road focused Scrambler variant offered by Ducati.Unsurprisingly, just months following the bike's launch, aftermarket manufacturers have scrambled to come up with new and exciting products for would-be DesertX owners.

The renowned Italian exhaust company SC-Project has certainly been working quickly. Just a few months after the Ducati DesertX was introduced, the Milanese manufacturer already gives the newest Ducati trail monster a shiny new slip-on exhaust system. A rally-style muffler that has already been seen on other medium-displacement adventure-enduros like the KTM 890 Adventure, Aprilia Tuareg 660, and Yamaha Ténéré 700 will now be available for the DesertX, further accentuating its rally-inspired styling.

The main body, the outer casing, and the end piece of the silencer are all composed of titanium. The titanium silencer weighs only 1.7 kilograms and is exceptionally light, in addition to having a very swanky appearance. The Rally Raid muffler weighs 1.2 kilograms less than the stock exhaust pipe. In addition to giving the DesertX a sleeker appearance and a harsher sound, the Rally Raid also boosts power and torque by a claimed 1.5 horsepower and 0.8 ft-lbs at 8,250 rpm, which, let's face it, will hardly be felt by even experienced riders. When used as a slip-on system, the SC Project Rally Raid retains the bike's Euro 5 homologation.

For extreme riders who want to incessantly burn their money on fancy upgrades, SC-Project also sells a 2-in-1 stainless steel header kit that claims to decrease weight by an extra 5 kg and deliver an additional 2.8 horsepower and 1.5 ft-lbs of torque at 8,500 rpm. That said, the aftermarket headers will negate the exhaust pipe's Euro 5 homologation, therefore making it a non-street-legal upgrade.

When it comes to price, the Rally Raid muffler will set you back a rather steep 484 Euros, which equates to around $496 USD, while the headers retail for 311 Euros, or the equivalent of $319 USD. Do note that prices are shipping and VAT-exclusive, and vary depending where you ship to.