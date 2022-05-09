Customization is a critical part of the Harley-Davidson culture. From gas tank medallions to Stage IV engine kits, a robust aftermarket helps Harley owners personalize their Hog. While the Motor Company’s first adventure bike, the Pan America, doesn’t boast such an expansive parts catalog just yet, more and more companies are supporting Harley’s foray into the ADV world.

We’ve already seen Pan-Am aftermarket slip-on silencers from Vance & Hines and HP Corse, but the latest exhaust comes from the performance-minded folks at SC-Project. Claiming three consecutive MotoGP championships (2017-2019) with the Repsol Honda Team, the Italian firm has adapted that world-class racing knowledge to the adventure bike market. SC-Project recently introduced new options for the Tiger 900 and KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, and now the exhaust specialists turn to the American ADV.

SC-Project constructs the Adventure Muffler from stainless steel but wraps the double-chamber in a titanium housing. The brand offers a titanium finish or a black ceramic coating, and both options include a carbon fiber end cap. The Euro 5-compliant silencer also delivers a modest power gain, with 1.5 more horsepower (at 7,700 rpm) and 0.8 lb-ft of extra torque (at 7,700 rpm). Pan-Am owners interested in the aftermarket muffler will need to shell out €780 ($825 USD) for the titanium finish and €920 ($971 USD) for the black ceramic-coated unit.

The SC1-R GT silencer, on the other hand, foregoes Euro 5 compliance in the name of outright performance. The race-only muffler comes in with the same finishes and price points as the Adventure Muffler, but also requires SC-Project’s racing pipe link to eliminate the catalytic converter. The full-race exhaust system sheds 8.4 pounds off the big-bore adventurer while adding 5.5 horsepower (at 5,000 rpm) and 6 lb-ft of torque (at 6,000 rpm).

No matter which aftermarket exhaust you choose, SC-Project offers customers a 24-month warranty. Both the Adventure and SC1-R GT mufflers will be available in May, 2022.