August is a cruel month. No, I’m not referring to the Earth-baking temperatures we’re experiencing here in the Northern Hemisphere. Instead, I’m groaning over the seemingly never-ending wait for manufacturers announce new 2023 models. I know, first world problems. Luckily, Ducati hears our cries and will kick off its 2023 World Première series starting on September 2, 2022.

While that date is less than one month away, the Bologna factory has remained hush hush about the new and updated models that it has in store. The brand recently released its 2023 World Première schedule, but the cryptic titles hardly give away Ducati’s plans. Aside from an exclusive sneak peek of the revised Scrambler at World Ducati Week 2022, the other six reveals remain shrouded in mystery.

However, Australian certifications indicate that the Italian firm has a new Monster SP variant waiting in the wings. Introduced in 2021, the latest-generation Monster shed its trademark trellis frame in favor of an aluminum alloy frame and paired it with the versatile 937cc Testastretta V-twin. The polarizing naked will return alongside the up-spec Monster Plus in 2023.

According to the Australian documents, the new SP trim will top the Monster range. Model details are sparse, but based on Ducati’s other SP variants, we expect the naked bike to earn performance-oriented suspenders, wheels, and braking componentry. Of course, that’s just an educated guess at this point, but the premium trim should bridge the gap between the Monster and Streetfighter V2.

A new Scrambler and Monster certainly serve the company’s entry-level offerings, but we can turn to Ducati’s early 2023 releases for extra guidance. In June, 2022, the Streetfighter V2 broke cover in a new Storm Green livery while the 2023 Panigale V4, V4 S, and V4 SP followed close behind in July, 2022. For that reason, we suspect an updated Panigale V4 R and Streetfighter V4 will claim a slot in the 2023 World Première schedule.

As always, we’ll have to wait for the firm to officially unveil its 2023 lineup before truly confirming our suspicions, but at least that'll keep us busy throughout the rest of August.