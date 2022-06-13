Thanks to the similar headlight clusters, body panels, and single-sided swingarms, discerning the Ducati Streetfighter V2 from the Streetfighter V4 can be quite challenging to the naked eye—especially in Ducati’s signature red colorway. The stealthy 2021 Streetfighter V4 and 2022 Streetfighter V4 SP liveries help most enthusiasts with this endeavor, and the new 2023 Streetfighter V2’s Storm Green color scheme cements the divergent paths.

To some, the new color option may seem like the standard fatigue green hue, but Ducati’s Centro Stile (Styling Center) was very intentional with the matte metallic shade. According to the Bologna firm, “the metallic grain creates a very evident play of contrasts” while the matte finish pairs with “the chromatic context of the mechanical parts”. Ducati couldn’t help but add a touch of red, however, with red rim tape alluding to the brand’s performance roots.

Gallery: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2

5 Photos

Aside from the tough new paint job, the Streetfighter V2 still features the same road-oriented ergonomics and styling. Compared to its sportbike counterpart, the Panigale V2, the Streetfighter's high-set handlebars relieve pressure on the wrists while the longer, wider seat and lower footpegs prioritize comfort in the cockpit. The liquid-cooled, Desmodromic, 955cc Superquadro V2 remains as well, pumping out 153 horsepower (at 10,750 rpm) and 74.8 lb-ft of torque (at 9,000 rpm). A shorter final ratio (15/45) ensures increased torque to the rear wheel while also improving throttle response.

The die-cast aluminum monocoque frame bolts directly to that high-performance V-twin for optimal weight savings, and a Sachs rear shock connects the advanced frame to the single-sided swingarm. Up front, a 43mm Showa BPF fork and Sachs steering damper delivers agility and stability, and the Diablo Rosso IV-wrapped five-spoke wheels are more than happy to comply. A Brembo braking system, highlighted by dual front Brembo M4.32 monobloc radial calipers, completes the chassis.

Ducati rarely skimps on tech, and the V2’s cornering ABS, traction control, quick shifter, wheelie control, ride modes, and engine brake control maximize both performance and safety. Despite only earning a new colorway, the 2023 Streetfighter V2 receives a $550 markup at $17,495.