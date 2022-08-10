Wunderlich's Cool Bag Keeps Your Snacks And Drinks Cool While You Ride

With summer in full swing across the majority of the northern hemisphere, it's absolutely essential to manage temps—not just for our motorcycles, but for our bodies, too. Regardless of the weather, it's absolutely vital to stay hydrated, and being outside on our bikes makes this all the more necessary. This is especially true given how the ill effects of dehydration can suddenly hit you like a freight train.

Indeed, there's nothing quite as refreshing as a cool drink while you're out riding. While there are a bunch of insulated water bottles out there, these can be rather bulky and large, and might not exactly fit in our favorite bike-specific bags. To address this, German aftermarket specialist known for its BMW-centric products Wunderlich has come up with a solution. It's called the Cool Bag, and its job is simple: keep its contents cool. The best part is that it's compatible with a variety of Wunderlich's products—tank bags, top cases, and rear carrier bags, but can also very easily be used on its own or with the products of other brands.

The Wunderlich Cool Bag has an inside lining of aluminum and an outside made of durable 600D polyester. It is guaranteed to be food-safe and fully PVC-free. It has two handles and a two-way zipper that may be used to open or seal the main compartment for increased convenience, especially when used independently. Additionally, there is an outside flat front pocket for storing your frequently-used must-haves such as cash, cards, and loose change.

Wunderlich's Cool Bag has dimensions of 25 centimeters long by 16 centimeters broad by 15 centimeters tall. The volume is approximately 6 liters—perfectly adequate for packing your snacks and a couple of bottles of your favorite beverage. Unlike other Wunderlich products, however, the Cool Bag isn't super expensive—plus, you don't have to be riding a BMW to use it. It retails for 19.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $20.35 USD, per current exchange rates.