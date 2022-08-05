Alpinestars Introduces New Compass Pro Riding Jeans

Some motorcyclists prefer not to wear motorcycle-specific trousers because they view them as a hassle. Really, it makes sense that riding clothes, particularly big touring and adventure clothes, can be oppressively hot and heavy. However, in a collision, your legs are typically the first part of your body to make contact with the ground or another vehicle. That being said, it's best to always wear full protection.

Fortunately, one of the most well-known manufacturers of gear and equipment has introduced a new pair of comfortable, protective, casual-style pants. Its style, comfort, safety, and usefulness were all designed with daily riders in mind. Many people view Alpinestars as one of the industry's forerunners when it comes to motorcycle gear and apparel. With years of expertise and goods that are suitable for many types of two-wheelers, including bicycles, Alpinestars has established itself as a household name for bike enthusiasts. Nevertheless, the company keeps coming up with new ideas to meet the constantly evolving demands of its clients.

The regular fit of the new Alpinestars Compass Pro jeans places a priority on comfort and security. A new Cordura stretch HDF fabric that was especially woven for increased wear and abrasion resistance makes up the majority of its construction. It is lined with an aramid fiber knit in the drop zones underneath the denim-esque Cordura outer layer, which is intended to guard against tearing and penetration in the most injury-prone places. Last but not least, there are also height-adjustable Bio-Flex and Nucleon Flex Plus level 1 knee and hip protection.

Alpinestars added Rideknit stretch panels behind the knees for more comfort. Additionally, the pants include a Hydro treatment that makes them resistant to moderate rain as well as zippers at the ankles to make it simpler to put on boots But keep in mind that the Compass Pro isn't a waterproof pants, but rather,. The Compass Pro is certified as PPE AA under the EN17092 standard thanks to this degree of protection, especially the triple exterior seams. The Alpinestars Compass Pro jeans, which range in size from 28 to 40, are priced at 314.95 Euros (around $323 USD, per current exchange rates) and come in two shades of blue and black.