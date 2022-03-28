Italian motorcycle gear manufacturer Alpinestars collects a bevy of data from its sponsored MotoGP and Superbike World Championship (WSBK) riders. The apparel giant then uses that data to adapt its racing protection technology into its street and road racing range. Alpinestars’ gloves continue to benefit from that extensive research and development, and the new GP Tech V2 gloves deliver professional-grade protection for amateur riders.

Appropriate for both the road and the racetrack, the GP Tech V2 boasts a kangaroo leather construction which delivers abrasion protection as well as excellent feel at the controls. Additional stretch inserts provide abrasion resistance in a key zone while a dual-density knuckle cup yields Level 2 impact protection without sacrificing the rider’s range of movement.

Those protective efforts extend past the wrist, though, with the dual-density GP DFS cuff featuring equal parts impact and abrasion mitigation. Minimal stitching also reduces the chance of seam failure in the event of a crash while simultaneously making the glover more comfortable for the user. The stretch backhand panel results in extra flexibility and dexterity. Still, the GP V2’s prioritize safety with ARshield layers at the back of the hand, landing zones, and fingertips

A dual closure system ensures that the gloves stay on during a crash, while the finger and palm sliders prevent the GP Tech V2 from snagging objects. An anti-torsion band connecting the ring finger and pinky also helps reduce the chances of finger injuries during a come-off. All the safety and comfort accommodations place the GP Tech V2 near the top of Alpinestars’ lineup, with only the Supertech gloves commanding a high MSRP.

The new Alpinestars GP Tech V2 gloves retail for $349.95 and come in black/white, black/white/red, and black/yellow colorways. The brand offers the gauntlets in SM-XXXL. Whether you’re a dedicated street rider, canyon chaser, or bonafide track star, the GP Tech V2 delivers MotoGP and WSBK-derived safety and performance at a price that every rider can afford.