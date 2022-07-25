REV'IT!'s New Parabolica Joggers Offer Maximum Comfort And Protection

In terms of motorcycle pants, the offer has grown significantly since the rise of reinforced jeans in the last decade, so much so that almost all styles of pants are now suitable for their motorcycle versions, including including joggers. Otherwise seen in the gym, or on the legs of millenial and Gen-Z Instagram influencers, hip and fashionable motorcyclists no longer need to break their style in the name of safety, and this is thanks to REV'IT!.

REV'IT! recently introduced its Tech Fashion line, which draws inspiration from the streetwear industry to provide certified gear for urban motorcycle and scooter riders. Particularly noteworthy among the new line's offerings is the Parabolica, a pair of casual pants with a jogger aesthetic. Don't let these joggers' casual and comfy aesthetic fool you, though, as they come outfitted with all the protection you could ask for when it comes to street-focused riding pants. The elastic polyester fabric used to create the Parabolica trousers provides comfort and abrasion resistance. It has a drawstring-equipped elastic waistline.

Although the Parabolica appears to be unquestionably casual trousers at first look, it really contains all the features of motorcycle gear, including a half-zip connection for the jacket at the waist and gripping patches on the buttocks to prevent slipping on the seat.

Additionally, there are two sets of level 1 Seesmart knee and hip protectors that are CE approved. The knees of these top-tier detachable protectors may also be adjusted in height. The model is CE certified in accordance with the most recent EN 17092-3:2020 standard, but it performs even better than the majority of entry-level reinforced jeans by reaching class AA. That being said, whether or not these jogger-style motorcycle pants can actually serve as decent joggers or gym pants is a different question entirely.

The new REV'IT! Parabolica riding pants are offered only in one black colorway. They can be ordered with three different leg lengths, and vary in sizes ranging from 28 to 38. As for pricing, REV'IT! is asking 169.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $173 USD for these hip and stylish riding pants.