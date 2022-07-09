MotoAmerica’s got a new title sponsor for the 2023 Twins Cup, and that sponsor is a brand from the Netherlands, REV’IT!. The MotoAmerica Twins Cup will include the brand in its title and shall be renamed the REV’IT! Twins Cup following the sponsorship deal.

Following the announcement of the partnership, Brand Relations Manager, Matthew Miles, stated that “REV’IT! approached the 2022 MotoAmerica Championship with a renewed focus on riders competing in professional motorcycle racing at the national level. REV’IT! riders Danilo Petrucci and PJ Jacobsen have delivered standout performances in the premier MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike class, with Petrucci winning three races and leading the points standings.”

The technical motorcycle apparel brand has been in the business since 1995, and after more than 25 years in the industry, it has gained a reputation for being one of the best gear brands out there. From everyday riding jackets to gloves, pants, and more, the brand seeks to improve the standards for safety and inspire motorcyclists everywhere to get out and ride.

In the fourth round of the series, which was held at Road America, PJ Jacobsen and Danilo Petrucci delivered stellar performances with both riders getting a podium finish. Both of them are REV’IT! riders. Following that, fan-favorite, Larry Pegram, made his REV’IT debut back at the Elkhart Lake, finishing fifth.

REV’IT! is building on a strong foundation thanks in part to its roster of riders. The Dutch brand will continue to further its strength by expanding its involvement in the series which includes this title sponsorship with MotoAmerica.

“Twins Cup is a popular and growing class, averaging more than 40 entries per event,” said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship. “This partnership will provide an opportunity for REV’IT! to further expand its footprint in the MotoAmerica paddock and continue to develop products aimed directly at the talented men and women who are inspired to showcase their riding skills on the racetrack. When you have the talents of Petrucci and Jacobsen leading your R&D, you know their input comes from world-class racing experience.”