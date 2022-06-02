Former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci clings to a four-point lead in the MotoAmerica Superbike standings as the series heads into the Road America round. The Plymouth, Wisconsin, course is beloved by the riders and the fans, but all the talk before the race weekend has centered around Danilo Petrucci’s VIR (Virginia International Raceway) race two crash.

Shortly after the race, the two-time MotoGP winner took to Instagram to air his grievances and highlight the injuries sustained in the crash. Two days later, on May 24, 2022, MotoAmerica released a statement outlining its account of the incident but also vowed to address Petrucci’s safety concerns. The Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati rider later revealed that he also suffered a broken fibula during the high-speed tumble in a May 26, 2022, Twitter post. Despite that broken leg, Petrucci will participate in the Friday, June 3, 2022, practice session prior to the weekend races.

“I’m happy to visit another new track. Unfortunately, I’m not fit because I had a bad crash after race two in VIR,” remarked Petrucci. “I must check my condition to see if I can ride the bike properly. But I can’t wait to try the bike at Road America, and I hope I’ll feel better for Friday and Saturday so we can compete for the podium as always.”

Ducati acknowledged that “Petrucci’s season has already had challenges not of his own making” in reference to the rider’s VIR race two crash. However, Petrux finished fourth and third in the two VIR races. Number 9’s largest point loss occurred in Road Atlanta race two when his Ducati Panigale V4 R’s engine overheated on the starting grid. That technical issue led to Petrucci’s first DNF (Did Not Finish) of the season, relinquishing 25 possible championship points.

Of course, with seven rounds left in the 2022 MotoAmerica season, we hope Petrucci’s injuries don’t impact the championship battle. With Westby Racing rider Mathew Scholtz and defending Superbike Champion Jake Gagne nipping at Petrux’s heels, the title chase is only heating up.