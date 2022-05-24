The 2022 MotoAmerica season is heating up, with riders just beginning to assert themselves in several classes. Danilo Petrucci took a commanding lead in the Superbike category with three consecutive wins at Texas’ Circuit of the Americas and Georgia’s Road Atlanta. Corey Alexander had similar fortunes, taking the first round of the Stock 1000 series at the Atlanta circuit as well.

The narrative changed for both riders at the Virginia International Raceway this past weekend, however. Alexander held the lead in the Stock 1000 standings when he lost control of his BMW M 1000 RR exiting turn 5 during Saturday morning’s Q2 qualifying session. The resulting crash sent number 23 flying over the bars, landing on the crown of his head, and careening into the short run-off section. Luckily, a new non-inflatable Airfence Bike module recently installed at the Virginia track buffered Alexander from a much harsher impact.

“I remember thinking I had it saved and holding on to it, and that’s really the last thing I remember until waking up at the hospital,” Alexander recollected. “If the Airfence wasn’t there I don’t think I would be alive. I couldn’t imagine hitting a steel wall at that speed.”

Throughout 2021 and into the 2022 season, the Roadracing World Action Fund continues to raise funds to help implement more Airfence and Alpina inflatable soft barriers at MotoAmerica courses. Last year, the non-profit collected $150,000 from donors and the organization hopes to build on that success at the Laguna Seca round this year. While Alexander’s fall proves that the fund has made substantial progress in recent years, a crash by Petrucci shortly following the weekend’s second Superbike proves that MotoAmerica still has a long way to go.

“I crashed at 280 km/h under the finish line that’s on a sixth gear corner for avoid touching another rider. I hit three sponsors signs with my body, multiple burns, multiple hematomas and a deep cut on the ankle with five stitches,” revealed Petrucci via Instagram. “I rolled for over 100 meters, maybe one of the worst crash of my entire career. And I lying down for over two minutes with no assistance, hearing the bikes passes next to me, till I stand up by myself and went alone to the medical center.”

Of course, Petrucci has grown accustomed to trackside marshals aiding crashed riders after 10 years in MotoGP. There’s no telling if MotoAmerica organizers would have installed soft barriers in the area where number 9 went down, as it may not be a high crash area, but the lack of surveillance and response to the rider is disconcerting.

Petrucci’s wounds certainly warranted medical attention, but we would hate to imagine if he were in worse condition following the fall. Hopefully, MotoAmerica recognizes the good it's done with Alexander’s spill but also acts on the oversights that led to Petrucci’s post-crash situation.