The 2022 MotoAmerica season started off with a bang. Following the Daytona 200 Supersport and King of the Baggers rounds, the premier Superbike class delivered the goods at Austin, Texas’ Circuit of the Americas. Unfortunately, reigning champion Jake Gagne started his title defense with a DNF, but Danilo Petrucci proved his pedigree by winning both Superbike races in dominant fashion.

With the series heading to Georgia’s Road Atlanta course on April 22-24, 2022, the competition is just heating up. Before the race weekend gets underway, though, the race series announced Shoei Helmets and Cortech motorcycle gear as official partners of the 2022 MotoAmerica Championship.

“Shoei and Cortech are both quality brands and a natural fit for our series,” noted MotoAmerica’s Senior Sponsorship Manager Lance Bryson. “Safety and protection from the elements are important to our motorcycle-riding fans and Shoei and Cortech make top-notch products. We look forward to having a great relationship with them as our newest sponsorship partners for the 2022 season.”

This isn’t Cortech’s first rodeo either. With the MotoAmerica paddock visiting the Peach State, it’s the perfect weekend for the Atlanta-based brand to announce the renewed partnership. Shoei is already a fixture on the international racing scene, with riders like Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez donning its lids. The MotoAmerica partnership will only increase Shoei’s visibility on a national level.

“Watching MotoAmerica’s dedication to the sport of road racing over the years made the partnership with Shoei and Cortech a no-brainer for us,” explained Helmet House Chief Digital Officer Don Becklin. “We’re honored to be a part of America’s premier road racing series for the 2022 season, and we look forward to seeing where this partnership takes us. MotoAmerica has elevated U.S. motorcycle road racing to unprecedented levels and it’s a natural fit for premium brands like Shoei helmets and Cortech riding gear to be involved. We can’t wait to watch the racing and grow our participation.”