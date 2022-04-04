French motorcycle gear maker Kenny Racing frequently sponsors motocross, enduro, and rally teams and individual riders. While the brand specializes in off-road disciplines, Kenny couldn’t help but support Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo after the Frenchman captured the 2021 MotoGP Rider’s Championship. Hot on the heels of El Diablo’s first title, Kenny Racing launches a co-branded Yamaha/Fabio Quartararo apparel line just in time for the 2022 season.

Prominently featuring Yamaha logos and M1 branding alongside Quartararo’s El Diablo design and signature number 20, the clothing collection celebrates the Nice native’s first year on the Factory team. During the 2019 and 2020 MotoGP seasons, Quartararo raced for Yamaha satellite squad Petronas SRT. El Diablo achieved the 2019 Rookie of the Year Award and three wins with the satellite outfit, but he seized the Rider’s Championship in his first year with the Yamaha Factory Team.

The Kenny Racing apparel celebrates that union with women’s, children’s, and men’s t-shirts, along with casual wear like joggers, hoodies, and hats. The co-branded cap is one size fits all and retails for €35 ($38 USD), while the joggers are available in sizes S-XXL and come with a €65 ($71 USD) price tag. The hoodie replicates Quartararo’s El Diablo butt patch, comes in sizes S-3XL, and goes for €95 ($105 USD).

Each t-shirt champions a different design, with Kenny offering the women’s version in sizes XS-XL and a €35 ($38 USD) MSRP. The children’s t-shirt only commands €30 ($33 USD) and suits ages 2-11 years. Lastly, the men’s shirt goes up to €40 ($44 USD) and fits sizes XS-3XL. Whether you’re a day-one fan or a recent convert, the Kenny Racing collection will allow Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha fanatics to support the Frenchman’s 2022 title defense.

With only three rounds in the books and Quartararo just 10 points adrift of standings-leader Aleix Espargaro, number 20 still has a great shot at retaining his crown. The Kenny Racing apparel couldn’t arrive at a better time, as the 2022 MotoGP season is just heating up.