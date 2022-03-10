Tissot watches are a common sight during a MotoGP race weekend. The Swizz brand aptly sponsors each MotoGP Qualifying Saturday, with the poleman at each event receiving a brand new Tissot watch as a reward. That partnership goes beyond the race rounds, however, and Tissot recently introduced its latest MotoGP-inspired timepieces for the 2022 season.

Each watch is based on the brand’s T-Race line but comes in Automatic or Quartz configuration. However, at €1,025 ($1,125 USD) and only 3,333 units produced, the Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph rules the roost. Just under the Automatic watch, the MotoGP Quartz Chronograph 2022 Limited Edition and T-Race Marc Marquez both come in at €745 ($818 USD). Playing on Marquez’s iconic number 93, Tissot will only produce 3,993 Marc Marquez edition timepieces. The Quartz Chronograph variant will be the most readily available with 8,000 units.

Gallery: 2022 Tissot MotoGP Watch Collection

4 Photos

Tissot describes the standard T-Race Swissmatic as “inspired by the frame and parts of motorbikes, with features such as the iconic brake-disc bezel or point of attachment replicating moto suspensions.” The brand builds on that foundation with a helmet-shaped watch case. The Automatic rendition features the most motorcycle design cues while the Quartz opts for a more subdued, retro aesthetic.

The Marc Marquez edition amps up the styling with the rider’s signature red color. All three carbon fiber weave dials receive the bold hue. The tachymeter numbers are also cast in red and the watch comes in a special helmet-shaped box designed after Marc Marquez’s trademark Shoei X-Spirit III.

Every watch in the collection is waterproof (up to 100m), so wearers can still lead an active life while off the bike. The Tissot watches all come with individually numbered stamps on the back and MotoGP branding to cement the partnership between the Grand Prix race series and the Swiss watchmaker.