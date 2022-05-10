MotoAmerica will take to Monterey County, California’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on July 8-10. But, before the likes of Danilo Petrucci, Jake Gagne, and Mathew Scholtz battle it out on the Corkscrew, MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey will host the second-annual Rainey Ride to the Races on July 8, 2022, to raise proceeds for the Roadracing World Action Fund.

The non-profit organization promotes motorcycle racing safety by installing new soft air barrier systems at U.S. racetracks. The inaugural Rainey Ride to the Races was an instant success, helping organizers integrate 20 new Alpina air fences and 36 “dog box” sections at the VIRginia International Raceway. Those new safety systems will be on full display at the third round of the MotoAmerica series on May 20-22, 2022.

“Last year’s ride brought in close to $150,000 for the Roadracing World Action Fund and the 2022 ride promises to be even bigger and better,” noted Rainey. “Last year we had Eddie on the ride and this year we’ve added Kenny and Bubba. Hanging out with those guys for a day will be a treat for all of us. It’s also cool that this year we’re giving participants in the ride the opportunity to take two laps of the Laguna Seca track. It’s going to be a great day and a great weekend of racing, and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

While three-time 500cc Grand Prix champ Kenny Roberts, four-time 500cc GP titleholder Eddie Lawson, and 1988 AMA Superbike champion Bubba Shobert will headline the star-studded event, local motorcycle enthusiast Gordon McCall will lead the group on a tour of the Monterey Peninsula. From the Moto Talbott Motorcycle Museum in Carmel Valley to Salinas Valley foothills, the fundraising ride will show off the stunning Steinbeck country before concluding at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Once at the world-renowned racetrack, attendees will participate in a Q&A session with Rainey, Roberts, Lawson, and Shobert. Guests will also enjoy two laps around the legendary Laguna Seca circuit at the conclusion of the ride. The event will be limited to 35 riders with tickets starting at $325.

Organizers ensure attendees that the group ride will feature a relaxed pace with a "no one left behind" policy. Several rovers, a sweeper, and a chase vehicle will support riders throughout the day. For more information on the event and to purchase Rainey Ride to the Races tickets, customers can visit MotoAmerica’s website.