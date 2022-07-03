Any rider looking for quality gear would be foolish to skip checking out the Rev’it catalog. The brand’s one of the best in the business, and it’s known for its innovative and stylish designs with a dash of European flair.

Whether you’re in it for adventure riding or simply just riding, Rev’it will likely have something that will suit you and your motorcycle. This time around, the brand has a new pair of summer gloves that offer protection and ventilation—the best of both worlds. It’s called the Duty, and two types of materials are used, each in key areas, for comfort, or protection where it matters.

Rev’it lists on its website that the Duty summer gloves have two key benefits: Keep you cool, and provide a great grip/feel on the handlebars.

To back up those claims, the cool part about the gloves has to be the 3D air mesh fabric that has good airflow and structure. The material is also used in Rev'it's other adventure and street gear. The knitted textile features a three-dimensional structure that reality allows the gloves to breathe.

On the second promise, Rev’it puts a grip patch on the palm that gives you more surface area to contact your handlebars with. The palm itself is made from a microfiber textile with silicone print on the inside.

Securing the gloves is an adjustment strap at the cuff that threads through a hook and loop velcro closure system for security. Speaking of getting the gloves on, you also get a pull tab for an easy-on experience.

As for protection, the gloves come with Rev’it PWR | Shield at the palm, PWR | Yarn, Temperfoam at the cuff, finger knuckles, knuckles, palm slider, and thumb knuckle. You also get TPR-injected finger knuckle protectors for impact resistance along with a TPR soft knuckle. On top of that, leather is placed in key wear zones to help protect your hands during a fall. These panels are sure to wear harder than textile or microfiber, so it’s a great addition to have. That being said, the gloves adhere to the EN 13594 Standard and achieve a Level 1 KP rating.

All of this can be had for the price of about $78 USD or €74.99 EUR. The size run is from small to triple XL, and there are four colorways to choose from namely, Black, Black/Yellow, Black/Blue, and Black/Red.