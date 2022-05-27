On May 12, 2022, Continental Tire the Americas [sic] issued a recall on several tires in the TKC80, ContiGo!, K62, and LB lines due to the potential for cracks in the tread longer than 3/16 of an inch to develop in the tread grooves. This condition could lead to tread separation, which could increase a rider’s risk of a crash.
Approximately 68,770 tires may be affected by this recall, which Continental estimates is around 10 percent of the total population. All affected tires bear a plant ID of H6 and were produced between January 6, 2019 and April 30, 2022.
According to Continental’s chronology of this issue, the company filed a noncompliance information report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in February, 2022, concerning this exact issue with just the ContiScoot tire line. That issue led to additional investigation of Continental’s other motorcycle tire lines, including endurance tests that revealed the same issue in those lines. On April 29, 2022, Continental decided that this recall was in order, but notes that it did not receive any field complaints, reports of property damage, or personal injury claims up to that date.
Dealers, owners, and affected manufacturers will receive notice from Continental, and affected tires shall be replaced, free of charge, with “substantially similar tires not affected by the recall.” Since May 1, 2022, the affected tires have been blocked from distribution in the United States, and Continental advises that it “is in the process of implementing product improvements.”
Here’s the full list of affected tires. Be aware that it is quite long, so if you are looking for a specific tire, you may want to do a text search for the tire in question.
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-18 M/C 56H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-18 M/C 56V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-18 M/C 65H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-19 M/C 57H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-19 M/C 57V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/70-17 M/C 54H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/80-17 M/C 57V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/80-18 M/C 58V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/90-18 M/C 61H FRONT
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/90-18 M/C 61H REAR
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/120/80-16 M/C 60V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/120/90-18 M/C 65V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/70-17 M/C 62H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/70-18 M/C 63H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/80-17 M/C 65H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/80-18 M/C 66V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/90-16 M/C 67H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/90-16 M/C 67V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/90-17 M/C 68H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/90-17 M/C 68V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/140/80-17 M/C 69V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/150/70-18 M/C 70V
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/3.00-21 M/C 51H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/3.25-19 M/C 54H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/4.00-18 M/C 64H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/90/90-18 M/C 51H
- CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/90/90-21 M/C 54H
- CONTINENTAL/K62/3.00-10 M/C 50J
- CONTINENTAL/K62/3.50-10 M/C 59J
- CONTINENTAL/K62/3.50-10 M/C 59J WW
- CONTINENTAL/LB/3.50-8 M/C 46J
- CONTINENTAL/LB/3.50-8 M/C 46J WW
- CONTINENTAL/LB/4.00-8 M/C 55J
- CONTINENTAL/LB/4.00-8 M/C 55J WW
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/120/70-19 M/C 60Q
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/120/90-17 M/C 64S
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/120/90-18 M/C 65R
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/2.50-21 M/C 48S
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/2.75-21 M/C 52S
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/3.00-21 M/C 51S
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/3.25-18 M/C 59S
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/3.50-18 M/C 62S
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/4.00-18 M/C 64R
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/5.10-17 M/C 67S
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/90/90-21 M/C 54S
- CONTINENTAL/TKC80/90/90-21 M/C 54T
Continental plans to notify dealers, distributors, and independent outlets authorized to replace these tires between May 30, 2022 and June 10, 2022. Owners will also be notified between June 6, 2022 and June 17, 2022. Additionally, Continental notes in its recall notice that KTM, Husqvarna, and BMW Motorrad USA “purchased this defective/noncompliant equipment for possible use or installation in new motor vehicles or new items of motor vehicle equipment.”
Owners may contact Continental customer service at 1-888-799-2168. Additionally, NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22T-006. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
Source: NHTSA
About this article