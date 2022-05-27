On May 12, 2022, Continental Tire the Americas [sic] issued a recall on several tires in the TKC80, ContiGo!, K62, and LB lines due to the potential for cracks in the tread longer than 3/16 of an inch to develop in the tread grooves. This condition could lead to tread separation, which could increase a rider’s risk of a crash.

Approximately 68,770 tires may be affected by this recall, which Continental estimates is around 10 percent of the total population. All affected tires bear a plant ID of H6 and were produced between January 6, 2019 and April 30, 2022.

According to Continental’s chronology of this issue, the company filed a noncompliance information report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in February, 2022, concerning this exact issue with just the ContiScoot tire line. That issue led to additional investigation of Continental’s other motorcycle tire lines, including endurance tests that revealed the same issue in those lines. On April 29, 2022, Continental decided that this recall was in order, but notes that it did not receive any field complaints, reports of property damage, or personal injury claims up to that date.

Dealers, owners, and affected manufacturers will receive notice from Continental, and affected tires shall be replaced, free of charge, with “substantially similar tires not affected by the recall.” Since May 1, 2022, the affected tires have been blocked from distribution in the United States, and Continental advises that it “is in the process of implementing product improvements.”

Here’s the full list of affected tires. Be aware that it is quite long, so if you are looking for a specific tire, you may want to do a text search for the tire in question.

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-18 M/C 56H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-18 M/C 56V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-18 M/C 65H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-19 M/C 57H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/100/90-19 M/C 57V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/70-17 M/C 54H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/80-17 M/C 57V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/80-18 M/C 58V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/90-18 M/C 61H FRONT

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/110/90-18 M/C 61H REAR

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/120/80-16 M/C 60V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/120/90-18 M/C 65V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/70-17 M/C 62H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/70-18 M/C 63H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/80-17 M/C 65H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/80-18 M/C 66V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/90-16 M/C 67H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/90-16 M/C 67V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/90-17 M/C 68H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/130/90-17 M/C 68V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/140/80-17 M/C 69V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/150/70-18 M/C 70V

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/3.00-21 M/C 51H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/3.25-19 M/C 54H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/4.00-18 M/C 64H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/90/90-18 M/C 51H

CONTINENTAL/CONTIGO!/90/90-21 M/C 54H

CONTINENTAL/K62/3.00-10 M/C 50J

CONTINENTAL/K62/3.50-10 M/C 59J

CONTINENTAL/K62/3.50-10 M/C 59J WW

CONTINENTAL/LB/3.50-8 M/C 46J

CONTINENTAL/LB/3.50-8 M/C 46J WW

CONTINENTAL/LB/4.00-8 M/C 55J

CONTINENTAL/LB/4.00-8 M/C 55J WW

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/120/70-19 M/C 60Q

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/120/90-17 M/C 64S

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/120/90-18 M/C 65R

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/2.50-21 M/C 48S

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/2.75-21 M/C 52S

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/3.00-21 M/C 51S

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/3.25-18 M/C 59S

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/3.50-18 M/C 62S

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/4.00-18 M/C 64R

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/5.10-17 M/C 67S

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/90/90-21 M/C 54S

CONTINENTAL/TKC80/90/90-21 M/C 54T

Continental plans to notify dealers, distributors, and independent outlets authorized to replace these tires between May 30, 2022 and June 10, 2022. Owners will also be notified between June 6, 2022 and June 17, 2022. Additionally, Continental notes in its recall notice that KTM, Husqvarna, and BMW Motorrad USA “purchased this defective/noncompliant equipment for possible use or installation in new motor vehicles or new items of motor vehicle equipment.”

Owners may contact Continental customer service at 1-888-799-2168. Additionally, NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22T-006. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.