On May 11, 2022, Beta USA issued a recall for all 2022 350 RR-S, 390 RR-S, 430 RR-S, and 500 RR-S bikes due to the installation of an incorrect front brake hose in this batch during assembly. This incorrect front brake hose could unexpectedly disconnect, which could render the front brake ineffective, increasing the risk of a crash.

Beta USA estimates that 97 total bikes across all models are potentially involved, which represents 100 percent of the population. Four separate models were affected, and all were produced between December 3, 2021 and December 28, 2021. The affected bikes are the 2022 Beta 350 RR-S, 2022 Beta 390 RR-S, 2022 Beta 430 RR-S, and 2022 Beta 500 RR-S. The recall notice does not include a VIN range as the entire model year of these bikes as released in the U.S. is affected.

According to the recall chronology that Beta documented, a dealer first noticed an incorrect front brake hose installed on a bike they’d just received from the factory back in March. Subsequent internal investigation revealed that certain production runs of certain models had the incorrect front brake hoses installed.

Beta plans to notify both dealers and owners of this recall, and will remedy the problem by replacing the incorrect brake hose on affected models with the correct one, free of charge. This problem has since been remedied on the production line, so subsequent bikes that come from the factory should not have this issue.

Owners can identify the incorrect brake hose by its part number. The recalled brake hose will carry the number 37.36.002.00.00. The correct brake hose will carry the number 29.09108.000. Additionally, the two are slightly different in shape. The recalled brake hose goes straight into the master cylinder, while the corrected replacement brake hose “has a slight bend” where it goes into the master cylinder.

According to Beta’s timeline, dealer notification was sent via email on May 16, 2022. Owner notifications were sent via letters, between the dates of May 17, 2022 and May 20, 2022. Beta’s official number for this recall is R-2022-1, and owners can contact Beta customer service at 1-805-226-4035. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s number for this recall campaign is 22V-325. Owners can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9253) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.