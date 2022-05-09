On May 4, 2022, aftermarket motorcycle parts maker Performance Machine issued a safety recall for a number of its Burly Brand Dominator and Jail Bar handlebars due to an improper and defective weld. Affected handlebars can crack, leading the bars to separate from the top clamps on a motorcycle, which could cause riders to lose control of their bikes and crash.

After investigating the issue, manufacturing variances in weld size and thickness are the issue that Burly has identified as the problem. According to the recall notice, “the weld that attaches the threaded inserts to the tube of the uprights (the attachment point to the top clamp) may not be welded per the designed specification. This is a “defect” and NOT [emphasis theirs] a “FMVSS non compliance.””

Approximately 910 individual Burly Brand aftermarket handlebar units are believed to be affected, across a range of Dominator and Jail Bar sizes. Here is a detailed list, including part numbers, per Burly Brand:

Burly Brand Dominator Raked, 10-inch Black, part number B12-6051B

Burly Brand Dominator Raked, 10-inch Satin Black, part number B12-6051SB

Burly Brand Dominator Raked, 12-inch Black, part number B12-6052B

Burly Brand Dominator Raked, 12-inch Satin Black, part number B12-6052SB

Burly Brand Dominator Raked, 14-inch Black, part number B12-6053B

Burly Brand Dominator Raked, 14-inch Satin Black, part number B12-6053SB

Burly Brand Dominator Straight, 10-inch Black, part number B12-6071B

Burly Brand Dominator Straight, 10-inch Satin Black, part number B12-6071SB

Burly Brand Dominator Straight, 12-inch Black, part number B12-6072B

Burly Brand Dominator Straight, 12-inch Satin Black, part number B12-6072SB

Burly Brand Dominator Straight, 14-inch Black, part number B12-6073B

Burly Brand Dominator Straight, 14-inch Satin Black, part number B12-6073SB

Burly Brand Jail Bar, 10-inch, Black, 1.25”, part number B12-5501B

Burly Brand Jail Bar, 10-inch, Chrome, 1.25”, part number B12-5501C

Burly Brand Jail Bar, 12-inch, Black, 1.25”, part number B12-5502B

Burly Brand Jail Bar, 12-inch, Chrome, 1.25”, part number B12-5502C

Burly Brand Jail Bar, 14-inch, Black, 1.25”, part number B12-5503B

Burly Brand Jail Bar, 14-inch, Chrome, 1.25”, part number B12-5503C

Affected Burly Brand Dominator handlebars were produced between November 25, 2020, and April 29, 2022. Affected Burly Brand Jail Bar handlebars were produced between August 17, 2020, and April 29, 2022. According to Burly, warnings that riders may experience to indicate that their bars are among the number affected include excessive looseness and/or play in the handlebars prior to any weld cracking or complete failure.

A remedy has not yet been established at this time. Owners may contact Performance Machine customer service at 1-714-523-3000. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22E-036. Performance Machine does not list a recall number for this issue at the time of writing on May 9, 2022.