Two-stroke dirt bikes may not receive the same cutting-edge tech as their four-stroke counterparts, but Yamaha didn’t hold back when updating the 2022 YZ125. The lightweight motocrosser gained a new carburetor, cylinder, head, and exhaust in the new year, but it seems Team Blue still has to work out a few kinks with the upgraded model.

On April 28, 2022, Yamaha issued an official recall for the two-stroke MX bike in order to address an issue with the model’s gear shift assembly. The faulty component can actually detach from the crankcase, leading to unintended gear shifts. Needless to say, that poses a crash hazard to the rider and impacts both the base model YZ125 and Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition.

Yamaha refers to those two variants as model numbers YZ125N2L and YZ125N2ME, and the affected vehicles fall between the VIN range ***CE34C***000301 through ***CE34C***004096. Owners can find the VIN number printed on the right and left side of the dirt bike. All in all, the recall impacts 760 units, but luckily, no incidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the gear shift assembly issue yet.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that the 760 affected YZ125s were sold throughout the U.S. between July, 2021 and January, 2022. Yamaha is already contacting 2022 YZ125 customers included in the recall, but owners should stop using the off-road model immediately and contact their local Yamaha shop.

Registered owners can also call Yamaha at 800-962-7926 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or get in touch with the brand through the company website. Yamaha will fix each unit at no cost to the customer and users will be able to schedule a repair appointment at their local dealership.