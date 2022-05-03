Yamaha thoroughly refreshed the XSR900 for 2022. Bestowed with an R1-derived IMU, Deltabox frame, and Euro 5-compliant CP3 inline-triple, the retro roadster moves into a new era. In the process, the XSR also shed its café racer roots in favor of a GP-inspired livery reminiscent of the Sonauto-Yamaha two strokes ridden by 250cc Grand Prix champ Christian Sarron.

It seems Team Blue isn’t finished drawing from its GP legacy, though. On April 21, 2022, Yamaha submitted a trademark request to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for rights to the XSR GP name. The trademark, however, lacks any technical details concerning the potential new model, leaving several possibilities on the table.

While Iwata lifted the livery from its historic Grand Prix machine, the 2022 XSR900 remains a naked bike. But, we could easily envision a fully- or partially-faired XSR if the brand leans into the GP aesthetic even more. A retro racer would also fall in line with a recent trend, with the Honda Hawk 11 and Triumph Speed Triple RR embracing the streamlined style.

Still, without a numerical value included in the XSR GP name, Team Blue could also focus on the existing XSR 700 platform or bring an MT-10-based XSR1000 to the market. The brand recently refreshed the entire MT range between 2021 and 2022, so an updated XSR700 or additional model doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibilities.

We should also note that this is far from the first time that a brand has repurposed the GP moniker to designate a new trim. KTM unveiled the 890 Duke GP in February, 2022. Positioned below the range-topping R variant, the GP essentially amounted to a base model 890 Duke sans passenger accommodations and sporting GP-inspired paint. Hopefully, Yamaha takes a different tack, but we can only speculate for now.

“What’s in a name?” you make ask. Well, we’ll all be looking to Yamaha to define exactly what the XSR GP name means before year’s end.