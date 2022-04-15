If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for news about the 2022 Honda Hawk 11, we have good news for you. On April 15, 2022, Honda just announced the full release details for the Hawk 11 in the Japanese market. Obviously, that’s the best news of all if you live in Japan—but we’ve seen plenty of instances where Honda releases a bike in one market, then rolls it out to other markets afterward. Could this be one of those cases? We don’t know yet, but you’ve seen what the Hawk 11 looks like, right? I don’t know about you, but we’re choosing hope.

The 2022 Honda Hawk 11 is powered by a liquid-cooled, overhead cam, 1,082cc parallel twin engine with a bore and stroke of 92.0 x 81.4mm. It makes a claimed 100 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 76.7 pound-feet of torque at 6,250 rpm. Notably, the Hawk 11 will only be available with a six-speed gearbox.

Suspension consists of an inverted Showa Big Piston fork up front, as well as a monoshock and Prolink rear swingarm setup. Braking power is provided by a double-disc setup in the front, and a single disc setup in the rear. The frame is a semi-double cradle design, and the Hawk 11 is outfitted with 17-inch cast wheels front and rear.

Gallery: Honda Hawk 11

13 Photos

Honda’s electronic control technology (ECT) is of course also present. Four riding modes are available: Sport, Standard, Rain, and one user-selectable mode where riders can save their preferred settings. Throttle-by-wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and ABS are all standard.

Seat height is a reasonable 820 mm, or about 32.28 inches. Total vehicle weight is given as 214 kilograms, or about 471.8 pounds—but be aware that Honda doesn’t specify whether this is a dry or a curb weight.

Also, in case you were wondering, that distinctive cowl is made out of molded fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP), which both looks good and keeps overall vehicle weight down. In Japan, the Hawk 11’s available colors will be Pearl Hawks Eye Blue and Graphite Black. One interesting thing about Honda’s Japanese market release announcements is that they usually include their planned sales volume numbers—which, in this case, are a cool 1,200 bikes in the year after its release.

That, of course, brings us to the two most important remaining questions: When can people buy it, and what will it cost? Honda plans to release the Hawk 11 in the Japanese market on September 29, 2022. The total cost will be ¥1,397,000, or about $11,052. That price includes Japan’s current consumption tax.

There’s still no word on whether Honda plans to release the Hawk 11 elsewhere at this time—but as and when we have more information, we’ll of course be sure to share it with you.