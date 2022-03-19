This is it! No more leaks, no more teasers, just pure unadulterated motorcycle in the metal unveiled by Honda. We covered the “leaks” just hours before the official launch here, and this is the final-final reveal media that the whole world was treated to for the launch.

Young Machine doesn’t disappoint with the coverage once again, with the Hawk11 being one of the prominent displays at this year’s Osaka Motorcycle Show. The model that was “leaked” had a blue paint job, the Honda fielded a silver and black-colored Hawk for the show. The custom Hawk11 was rolled out into the floor already kitted out with tank grips, levers, and even a Moriwaki exhaust system among other things.

This theme would go on for another round until HondaGO published additional images of the then teased bike. The uproar that this “leak” caused had Honda fans gushing with excitement—myself included. Being a proud owner of a neo-retro sports cafe motorcycle from the brand, I couldn’t help but sit in anticipation of what was to come with the Hawk11, and knowing how it looked cemented my excitement for the model.

The leaked photos were enough to get a lot of publications going, but the official media for the Hawk is just something else entirely. On the Honda Go website a total of five videos are lined up with two more on the way. The first video on the cover of this article is the official “driving scene” look of the bike. Following that is the “design and function introduction video as seen here:

Finally, Honda was kind enough to give us an earful of its stock exhaust sound with a start-up included! Stay tuned to the HondaGO website if you want to learn more about the bike’s development as the next two videos that are labeled “coming soon” will cover the development story of the Hawk11. Following those links, you can view some very helpful information about the bike which includes the riding position, as well as the customization options that Honda dreamed up for the Hawk. On top of that, you can also check the final link for some fashion advice to look good while being protected on the Hawk.

Now, if you want a more in-depth view of the bike, you can look at Honda’s virtual showroom to get a 360-degree look at the Hawk. Specifications for the Hawk11 include the engine from the Africa Twin, which is a 270-degree parallel twin with 1082ccs of displacement. Honda has yet to publish official figures and specifications (at least at the time of this article’s writing), and it is unknown whether a DCT version of the Hawk11 will be available. The engine’s performance can be tamed or enhanced through up to three riding modes plus a customizable user mode. Traction control is also standard, as well as engine brake control that’s adjustable as well.