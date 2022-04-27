When Yamaha engineers a popular powerplant, it isn’t afraid to repurpose the platform for future models. The CP2 parallel-twin powered the MT-07 for years before Team Blue transplanted the engine into the XSR700, Ténéré 700, and R7. Yamaha took a similar route with the MT-09's CP3 inline-triple, launching the XSR900, Tracer 9 GT, and Niken with the same 890cc mill.

According to French media outlet Moto-Station, Iwata isn’t done leveraging the CP3 engine. Armed with unspecified information, the outlet claims that Yamaha is deep in development of a new Ténéré 900 with the peppy CP3 triple at its core. While Moto-Station didn’t supply patents or trademark filings to back up the speculation, we have to consider Yamaha’s lack of presence in the heavyweight ADV category.

In 2020, Team Blue discontinued the Super Ténéré in Europe and the U.K. due to Euro 5 emission regulations. The adventure tourer is still available on the North American market, but the XT1200Z’s exit leaves a huge hole in the brand’s lineup. Of course, if Yamaha can plunk the CP3 into an all-new heavy middleweight ADV, it could certainly draw in budget-minded long-distance adventure riders.

Based on the information gathered, the current Ténéré 700 styling, and the new World Raid edition, digital artist Nicolas Petit fashioned a Ténéré 900 rendering. As a heavier ADV, the 900 takes on larger proportions than the T7, but shares similar design elements such as a rally-inspired design, a steel tube frame, and rugged colorways. Unlike the Ténéré 700, though, Petit added a 19-inch front wheel for additional on-road touring capabilities.

Should Yamaha drop the CP3 into a potential T9, the triple-powered adventure bike would likely lose the Super Ténéré’s shaft drive in favor of a chain final drive. The Yamaha would also go up against the heavy-hitters in the heavy middleweight adventure class such as the KTM 890 Adventure and Triumph Tiger 900. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for Team Blue to acknowledge the development of a Ténéré 900 before we can confirm these rumors. However, it would come as no surprise to see the CP3 in action yet again.