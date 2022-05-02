Spanish Starup Urbet Reveals Lora Concept Electric Motorcycle

Electric motorcycles are a dime a dozen these days. Manufacturers from all over the world have scrambled to come up with their own interpretations of the ideal all-electric two-wheeler. Naturally, most electric two-wheelers geared towards the interests of daily commuters take the form of scooters. I mean, it just makes sense as they’re extremely easy to ride, are loaded with practicality, and are very familiar platforms.

All that being said, it’s incredibly refreshing to see electric two-wheelers designed to offer a more fun riding experience. Such is the case with the new Urbet Lora, an electric motorcycle from a Spanish startup specializing in electric mobility. The company, based in Marbella, Spain, has previously sold affordable electric scooters such as the Nura and Ego, models derived from Chinese manufacturers. As such, the Lora looks to set itself apart from these budget-oriented models, as it’s clearly a from-the-ground-up design, taking the form of a neo-retro roadster.

At present, all we have to go for with the Lora are a few design sketches from Urbet, however, if the production-ready model will look anything like this, it’ll surely go up against the likes of Husqvarna’s upcoming E-Pilen. Performance-wise, it’s looking pretty good, too. Of the two prospective versions of the Lora—the standard and up-spec S version, the latter is the more performance-oriented of the two, and is said to be capable of achieving a top speed of 150 kilometers per hour, or around 93 miles per hour.

Regardless of trim, the Lora is considered a 125cc-equivalent electric two-wheeler, and a pretty fast one at that. As such, it’ll be perfectly suited for folks holding a beginners’ A1 or B license or equivalent. As for range, the Urbet claims a range of 300 kilometers, or 187 miles on a single charge—very impressive, especially considering the performance it’s capable of returning.

The Urbet Lora electric motorcycle is expected to make its in-the-metal debut in the Malaga Motorcycle Show starting May 13, 2022. It will certainly be interesting to see how Urbet will market this bike, especially in comparison to the other up and coming electric motorcycle makers from Europe and Asia. Hopefully the bike will be priced right, and will come to the delight of the passionate enthusiast market.