Chinese Manufacturer QJ Motor Is Working On Two Mid-Sized Cruisers

QJ Motor is expected to add two new cruiser models to its inventory, hinting at possible new models under the Harley-Davidson partnership. Previously, the Chinese motorcycle maker laid out plans of debuting two parallel-twin-powered sportbikes, according to homologation documents in China. The engines are expected to be similar in architecture to those found in the CFMOTO 700 CL-X range of neo-retro machines.

Now, QJ Motor's collaboration with Harley-Davidson appears to be progressing, as design sketches show the company working on two new models, including a cruiser that resembles Harley's modern-day Sportsters, and a bagger that appears to be equipped for serious long-distance touring. These two cruisers are also likely to be equipped with a version of the 693cc parallel-twin discussed before. However, it is still unclear if the two vehicles would be labeled as QJ Motor or H-D at this time. Whatever the case may be, QJ Motor clearly has huge intentions for the cruiser market.

A tubular steel frame, sporty headlamp cowl, swept back bars, a teardrop-shaped gas tank, and a streamlined rear fender are all featured in the concept drawing for the cruiser. Similarly, the bagger model gets stylized fenders that match the side-cases perfectly. A big windscreen that doubles as a headlight cowl and handlebar shields is great for extended highway trips. In comparison to the cruiser's mid-mounted controls, the bagger has more forward-mounted foot pegs.

Because the designs depict varied dimensions and mounting points, both cruisers are likely to have slightly different power plants. Despite this, the engine could produce up to 70 horsepower. If the engine on these two bikes is anything like the one fitted on the CFMoto 700 CL-X range of bikes, it’ll make for a rather torquey motor, albeit lacking in terms of soul and character thanks to its 180-degree crankshaft.

As previously said, it is unclear if the new cruiser and bagger would be sold under the QJ Motor or Harley-Davidson banners. However, the former appears to be more realistic, given the designs clearly show QJ Motor branding. Given the two firms' continuous collaboration though, we may see these two models donning the Bar and Shield and being promoted as more affordable models, perhaps for the Asian market.