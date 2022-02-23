If there's one manufacturer that seems to never run out of ideas when it comes to rolling out new models, it's QJ Motor, Benelli's Chinese owner, and partner to the likes of Harley-Davidson and MV Agusta. The company must have a massive team of designers and engineers, as well as quite an impressive production facility in China, as it has been rolling out new models consistently for the past two years now.

While a lot of these bikes are solely available in the Chinese domestic market, a good number of them have made it into the global market under Benelli branding. At the Chongqing Motor Expo held in 2021, QJ Motor showcased a new sport-tourer powered by a 600cc inline-four. You may be familiar with the Benelli TNT600—a heavy and rather anemic naked bike sold in the U.S. a few years ago. Although it was criticized for its heavy weight and unimpressive performance, QJ Motor has made some tweaks to the bike and its engine, and has subsequently launched it in European and Asian markets.

The QJ Motor SRT 600, the new sport-tourer, has been launched in China, and it features some pretty premium components at a rather attractive price tag. For the equivalent of just $8,946 USD, you get some pretty decent kit on this bike, including a full set of luggage consisting of hard side panniers and a top case. It's powered by a 600cc, DOHC, inline-four engine pumping out around 82 horsepower at 11,000 rpm. Though far from other 600cc four-bangers in terms of performance, the SRT 600 isn't a sportbike, but rather, a more laid-back touring machine. It gets inverted front forks from KYB, as well as Brembo brakes equipped with Bosch ABS.

Adding to the list of impressive kit, the QJ Motor SRT 600 gets a full-color TFT display with Bluetooth-powered smartphone connectivity. A nifty keyless ignition system allows you to keep the key fob on your person at all times, while a built-in USB charging port allows you to charge your gadgets while on the go. From a styling perspective, the SRT 600 is definitely attuned to Benelli's styling, with its a angular bodywork and front fascia clearly derived from the TRK ADV bike. That said, if there's one QJ Motor that's likely to make it to the European, and maybe even the U.S. market, it's probably this.