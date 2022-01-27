We’re not even one month into 2022 and QJ Motor is staying busy in the new year. QJ Motor’s parent company Qianjiang recently penned a deal with Marzocchi for future models. Days after, news broke that QJ Motor would have a presence on the 2022 Moto3 grid with the Avintia team. With less than a week left in January, QJ Motor is capping off its prolific month by filing type-approval applications for its new SRV500 and the SRK400 models.

First up, the SRV500 joins the firm’s SRV300 entry-level cruiser with modern styling resembling Kawasaki’s Vulcan S and Ducati’s Diavel. Under the teardrop-shaped tank and decidedly trendy gloss gray paint, the SRV500 leverages the same 500cc parallel-twin that powers Benelli’s TRK 502. Similar to the popular adventure bike, the new cruiser pumps out 48 horsepower.

QJ tucks that practical powerplant into a steel trellis frame, which helps maintain a manageable curb weight of 437 pounds. The approval documents include two variants though. One trim includes a 16-inch wheelset while the other opts for a 18-inch front and 17-inch rear hoop. The 18-inch variant comes shod in a slim 120-section front tire while the 16-incher is wrapped in a fatter 130-section donut.

For the SRK400 naked bike, QJ Motor retains much of the SRK350’s stock equipment but bores out the 354cc parallel-twin to 400cc. The added displacement boosts the engine’s performance from 28 ponies to 44 horsepower. The amped-up, entry-level naked doesn’t just receive a larger capacity though, it also gains a new look with an oblong headlight unit reminiscent of the new Ducati Monster and MV Agusta’s Brutale family.

While QJ Motor’s upcoming models look like genuine contenders in their respective categories, we won’t know for sure until the brand officially releases the new SRV500 and SRK400 later in 2022.