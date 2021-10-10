It’s interesting to see a manufacturer take a break from its norm, whether it was Yamaha shaking up the concept of inline engines with its cross-plane concept, or KTM going inline a few years to decades back.

Comfort zones aside, Benelli is yet another brand that looks like it is straying from its well-worn formula of inline engines. For the brand’s new rumored adventurer, it appears that a V-twin is on the way for the marque under QJ Motor.

While that may seem all well and good, it appears that Benelli is taking the tried and tested formula from Suzuki’s V-Strom. The Japanese adventure-tourer has a 650cc V-twin, which is also well-loved in its more street-going counterpart, the SV650. The SV series has been around since the late nineties and has been a cult bike ever since. Just looking at the images will let you know that it’s no inline engine like what other Benellis get. There are two cylinder heads if you look closely.

QJ Motor could be making something similar in performance to the SV and V-Strom line from Suzuki. That being said, the bike could make about 70 horses which could make it a viable rival to said motorcycles as well as the Yamaha Tenere 700 and other middleweight adventurers in the market.

Images showcase that the bike will be more of a roadie than an all-out earth mover, as evidenced by its wheel size which is assumed to be 19 inches in the front and 17 inches in the rear. In contrast, the Tenere has a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear.

Style-wise, you could say that there’s a bit of the Tenere mixed in there, as well as some Africa-Twin bits here and there. The top-view of the patent images also showcases a TFT gauge cluster, which is a welcome upgrade over the TRK502 that it’ll slot over in the Benelli lineup when it eventually gets a real-world reveal.