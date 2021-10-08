There’s no denying that Benelli has taken the global motorcycle market by storm. The Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer has indeed launched an impressive lineup of motorcycles that have disrupted the market, thanks to their affordable price tags and decent performance. Benelli, through its parent company QJ Motor, has rolled out motorcycles of all sizes—ranging from beginner bikes to high-capacity adventure and touring machines.

Perhaps the most notable of all of Benelli’s models would be the TRK 502. This middleweight ADV machine has dominated the European market, outselling industry giants such as the BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada. Clearly, Benelli wouldn’t have been able to pull off such a feat without some pretty intense marketing. In its home country of Italy, Benelli launched a sales promo which covered the entire model range for the summer riding season this year. Dubbed “Easy Summer 2021”, the promotion covered the entirety of Benelli’s lineup, and offered flexible and affordable financing options for those looking to buy a brand new machine.

Given the success of the promotion, Benelli has decided to extend Easy Summer 2021 til the end of the year—even if summer is well and truly coming to an end. As such, if you happen to be in Italy, and are looking to add a Benelli machine to your garage, now may be the perfect time to pull the trigger. The official press release in Benelli’s website goes into great detail about all the available financing options, as well as those specific to each model. In a nutshell, you have the option of choosing an installment package that best suits your needs, as well as flexible payment schemes and the option to extend your financing agreement.

Given how easy it is to avail of financing for a new Benelli, it isn’t really surprising that bikes wearing the Lion of Pesaro badge are hitting the global market in droves. On top of this, Benelli, alongside its parent company QJ Motor, has been working hard in revamping its existing model line. With the company having confirmed attendance in the 2021 edition of EICMA, we can but wait and see what exactly Benelli has in store for us. One thing’s for sure, though, Benelli’s here to stay, and it’s looking to make itself a strong contender in the global motorcycle market.