QJ Motor, the parent company of Benelli, as well as the Chinese partner of both MV Agusta and Harley-Davidson, has been building its network across the globe in recent years. On top of that, the brand is strengthening its presence in racing by entering the Moto3 world championship. It now appears to be ready to back up that athletic image by releasing a redesigned version of the four-cylinder sportbike, on which the Benelli TNT 600 was based.

Given that Benelli and QJMotor are stablemates under the Chinese motorcycle behemoth Qianjiang, it's no wonder that much of their product lines share chassis, engines, and equipment. The QJ Motor 600RR, the company's newest sportbike, is based on the Benelli TNT 600i's frame and 600cc inline-four motor, although there is no direct Benelli-branded machine which employs a full-fairing.

The revised 600RR features new front-end bodywork and big winglets on the sides, which follows the latest trend in sportbike styling. It is likely to hit the Chinese domestic market in the coming months. It's a design cue that fits in perfectly with the company's forthcoming Moto3 entry, alongside the Avintia Esponsorama team rebadging its KTM RC250GP racing machines with QJ Motor lettering and colorways.

The revised four-cylinder sportbike appears to have a new exhaust system, implying significant technological improvements beneath the surface. Benelli previously claimed that the 600cc engine would be upgraded to a 650cc. That means the revised RR sportbike could probably sport a slightly bigger engine.

QJ Motor's Moto3 initiative.

The current model is already remarkably well-equipped in terms of tech features, with a five-inch, TFT full-color screen, keyless entry, and premium components like Brembo brakes and Marzocchi suspension. Interestingly, Qianjiang previously announced that it will manufacture Marzocchi suspension components on behalf of the Italian company at a new factory in Zhejiang, China. This certainly means that we can expect to see the Chinese company level-up its game in terms of premium features in its future models.