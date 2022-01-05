If you’re in the market for a 1960 BSA Gold Star that runs well and looks good doing it, then a seller in Monterey, California may just have a bike to tickle your fancy in 2022. This particular example was owned by the same owner for the past 32 years, and its American history begins with an official record of its arrival in Oakland, California in November, 1959.

It’s powered by a replacement 499cc four-stroke single cylinder engine mated to a four-speed gearbox. Other important features include Smiths instrumentation, a five-gallon Lyta aluminum fuel tank, a 34mm Amal carburetor, a Lucas magneto, chrome fenders, a two-up saddle with white piping, and a pair of 19-inch spoked wheels wrapped in an Avon Speedmaster Mk II tire in front and an Avon Safety Mileage tire in the rear. There’s also a pair of Girling shocks in the rear.

The odometer shows approximately 23,000 miles, of which around 3,000 are estimated to have been put on by the seller. Total mileage is, of course, unknown. As you can see in the startup and ride video, this Gold Star appears to be in nice, rideable shape.

Gallery: 1960 BSA Gold Star

It’s currently up for auction with no reserve, and is located in California with a clean title originating in that state. The auction ends on Saturday, January 8, 2022, and at the time of writing, the bid is up to $6,500. Bring a Trailer says that shipping is currently available to the 48 contiguous U.S. states (no word on what happens if you're in Alaska or Hawaii). In its FAQ, the site also advises that you can bid with a valid credit card if you are not located in the U.S. However, there’s no information about the availability of shipment outside the country, so you’ll need to contact BaT to inquire further if this bike strikes your fancy and you’re not located in the U.S.