Segway To Release E110A Electric Scooter In 2022

Segway has greatly transformed itself from the rather niche and quirky self-balancing thingamajig you’d see in zoos and airports to practically a household name in the field of electronics and electric mobility. Ever since the company was acquired by Ninebot, a Chinese tech company, several new innovations have emerged under the segway brand. More accessible and practical products such as electric kick scooters and mopeds came into the scene.

Now, Segway has teased yet another addition to its fleet of lightweight EVs. You may be familiar with the E110S, a lightweight and affordable electric moped under the Segway brand. Well, it seems that it now has a successor in the form of the E110A. Sporting a similar platform to that of the E110S, the E110A brings a few enhancements to the table. Most notably, a larger battery, now 1.8 kWh in capacity. This means that the E110A is capable of returning a claimed 35 miles of range on a single charge.

Segway states that the new E110A is capable of hitting a top speed of 31 miles per hour. Given that, it’ll be easy to further restrict the moped’s speed in order to comply with various moped and electric scooter regulations in different parts of the world. Similar to a full-fledged scooter, the E110A boasts an ample 27 liters of under-seat storage. As for performance, the E110A is powered by a 1.1kW electric motor. Its maximum power output is rated at 1.5 kW, or the equivalent of around 2 horsepower. It’s by no means a fast moped, and is equivalent in power to some 50cc, beginner-oriented scooters, but it’s sure to be a useful tool in getting around town with ease.

Segway has yet to announce the official release date for the new E110A. The electric scooter’s retail price has not been revealed either. However, sources suggest that the E110A should be priced very close to the E110S’ price tag in Europe which amounts to around $2,500 USD. Whether or not the E110A will make it to the U.S. remains to be seen. However, it’ll surely make for an affordable and practical personal mobility device in the dense urban cities of Europe and Asia.