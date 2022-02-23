Many motorcycle manufacturers are eager to tout MotoGP technology in their latest sportbikes. From Ducati’s 2022 Panigale V4 to KTM’s limited-edition RC 8C track bike, MotoGP tech frequently trickles down to a company’s production bikes. However, that process usually takes a lot of time. In 2015, Honda wanted to fast-track its on-track success to the consumer market with the ultra-premium, ultra-rare RC213V-S.

Chiefly drawing from Marc Marcquez’s 2014-2015 Honda RC213V MotoGP prototype, Team Red delivered a street-legal MotoGP replica packing a 90-degree, 999cc V4. In standard form, the four-pot mill pumped out 159 horsepower and 75.2 lb-ft of torque. With Honda’s Sport Kit, however, the V4 realized its full potential with 215 ponies and peak torque of 87 lb-ft.

In addition to the fire-breathing powerplant, Honda outfitted the race replica with a cassette-type gearbox and dry slipper clutch. The chassis didn't go ignored either, boasting an Öhlins TTX25 front end, TTX 36 rear shock, magnesium wheels, and a Brembo braking system. All those top-spec components and advanced technologies aren’t cheap though, and the RC213V-S carried a $184,000 price tag as a result.

Apparently, that MSRP hasn’t depreciated in the past seven years, with French auction house ArtCurial presenting a 2015 Honda RC213V-S at its Retromobile 2022 event. With zero miles on the odometer, the auctioneer estimates that the special-edition superbike will sell anywhere between €200,000 ($226,745 USD) and €300,000 ($340,117 USD).

For those consummate collectors out there, this RC213V-S example is number 112 of 150 units produced. However, the bike also comes equipped with the Sport Kit, practically begging the new owner to ride it. Those with enough disposable income for the MotoGP replica can attend ArtCurial’s Retromobile 2022 auction on March 18, 2022. The 2015 RC213V-S will be in Lot 326 and ArtCurial offers absentee bidding and online bidding options as well.