Suzuki will be showcasing its newest sport tourer, the GSX-S1000GT across Italy. The GSX-S1000GT Tour will begin on Monday, January 10, and will span around three months, bringing demo rides of the new Japanese sport-tourer throughout Italy. The GSX-S1000GT Tour will feature 57 dealers from 17 different locations around Italy, covering the entire country with the save for Valle d'Aosta, Molise, and Sardinia.

Suzuki will send a handful of machines across its dealership network, which will be accessible to GSX-S1000GT Tour customers for one week, Monday through Sunday, before moving on to the next dealer on the schedule. The Tour schedule includes a total of 399 test days to give interested individuals and potential customers the chance to experience what the bike has to offer. Suzuki describes the bike as the blend of performance, agility, style, comfort, and technology, setting itself apart from the crop of high-capacity sport-tourers in the market.

So, if you're from Italy, and you're eager to book a test ride aboard this new machine, how exactly do you go about it? Well, it's simple, really. Simply visit Suzuki's websites, and view all participating dealers, and their respective schedules. Once you've found your dealer of choice, you can either contact them directly through phone or email via the details provided, and set up a test ride with them.

The new Suzuki GSX-S1000GT takes what was good about the old GSX-S1000F, and brings it to the modern age. It features a powerful 998cc inline-four cylinder engine derived from the previous generation of GSX-R1000 supersport. It's available in three colors consisting of Dubai Black, Miami Blue, and Las Vegas Blue. In Italy, it retails for 15,890 Euros (FC VAT included) and includes a complete four-year official warranty in addition to the side cases with color-matched inserts. Numerous unique accessories can also be added to the bike via Suzuki's official optional accessory catalog.