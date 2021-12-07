Your First Bike Can Be An ADV Thanks To The Rieju Aventura 125

Recent years have seen the influx of a good number of young, newbie riders enter the two-wheeled lifestyle. In the U.S., a first-time rider is free to hop aboard any motorcycle of their choice, provided, of course, that they have their motorcycle endorsement and the cash to buy their dream bike. In Europe, however, this isn’t the case.

You see, most countries in Europe make use of a staggered licensing system which restricts young riders from buying a powerful big bike right from the get go. This means that first-timers are limited to bikes no larger than 125cc in displacement, pumping out no more than 15 horsepower. Unsurprisingly, manufacturers have addressed this by launching exciting options in the A1 class which set themselves apart from other beginner bikes thanks to their sporty styling. Rieju, for one, is bringing the adventure bike experience to newbies with its newest bike.

The Rieju Aventura 125 may look like a big, burly heavyweight, however, beneath its adventurous bodywork lies a tame and docile beast. As is the case with most “performance-oriented” A1 machines, the Aventura sits very close to the border of permissible performance with 13.5 horsepower on tap. It produces this from a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. While this bike will certainly struggle to keep up with its bigger contemporaries on the open road, it’s equipped with enough off-road focused goodies to make it seem like a capable off-roader.

The Rieju Aventura is underpinned by long travel suspension consisting of an inverted fork up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. It gets ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes, ensuring a confidence-inspiring braking experience for beginners. Lastly, it rolls on wire-spoke wheels shod in dual-purpose tires, suggesting that it could make for an enjoyable off-road machine, especially in the hands of a competent rider. Rieju has yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the new Aventura 125, however, we can expect to see this bike roll into showroom floors in the second half of 2022.