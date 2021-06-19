Rieju is commemorating the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Italy with a special edition of the 300 MR Racing. The Spanish manufacturer secured the technical platform from GasGas after KTM took the company over last year. The result of the acquisition is a competitive enduro bike for 2020, which was called the MR 300 Racing.

The 2021 ISDE is taking place in Italy, and the Spanish brand has launched a special edition based on the Rieju MR 300 Racing in anticipation of the international event that starts at the end of August, to the beginning of September.

Dubbed the Rieju MR Six Days Italy, the bike is based on a standard MR 300 with numerous add-ons from the factory. The first and most obvious change would be the Italian tricolore livery adorning the bike's body panels—obviously in green, white, and red.

Other performance bits include a racing exhaust that comes with a factory tune or mapping, then a new oil-cooled starter, engine protection plate, and new footpegs.

It also gets 1.88-inch (48mm) KYB front forks, and a rear mono-shock with up to 11.8-inches (300mm). It's also got Nissin brakes in the front and rear, and it has a seat height of 38.8 inches.

The bike is powered by a 299.3cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled and two maps for dry and rainy conditions. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and it also features a Magura clutch master.

This particular special edition will be limited to only 100 units in the entire world. The bike will be priced at €9,790 EUR, or the equivalent of about $11,600 USD. The bike itself is more expensive than the standard Rieju MR 300 Racing by about €400 EUR—roughly about $500 USD.