AMA Announces 2021 ISDE Teams

10 World, Junior and Women’s Trophy riders — along with 21 Club Team riders — will represent the United States in the 2021 FIM International Six Days Enduro

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 9, 2021) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced today the 10 Trophy team riders selected to represent the United States at the 2021 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Italy on Aug. 30 – Sept. 4, 2021.

The 10 Trophy riders will compete as the U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams. Every country participating in the ISDE is allowed four riders on its World Trophy Team, three riders age 23 or younger on its Junior Trophy Team, and three female riders on its Women’s team.

The U.S. World Trophy Team last won the ISDE — the world’s largest annual off-road motorcycle competition — in 2019, giving the U.S. its second ISDE World Trophy title. The U.S. Women’s Trophy team won in 2019, as well, the first time since 2007 the Women’s Trophy team had taken the award.

The 2021 U.S. World Trophy Team includes: Johnny Girroir of Boonville, N.C., GASGAS EC 250F; Taylor Robert of Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM 450 XC-F; Layne Michael of Boonville N.C., Yamaha YZ450F; and Ryan Sipes of Ekron, Ky., GASGAS EC 300 TPI.

“I’m excited to return to ISDE racing after a long, one-year break from it,” said U.S. ISDE Trophy Team Manager and FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Antti Kallonen, “and our motivation is high with lots of fresh faces on our team roster this year.”

“I’m excited to bring a new rider — Johnny Girroir — to the World Trophy team” Kallonen continued, “as [Girroir] has been dominating in our national races here on a 250F. He is new to ISDE, but I have all the confidence he will perform well. With our seasoned veterans and former ISDE overall winners Taylor Robert’s and Ryan Sipes’ guidance, I have no doubt about it. I’m very excited to welcome back Layne Michael, who was part of our championship team in 2016. Since then, Layne has developed tremendously and I’m looking forward to a great performance from him as well.”

The 2021 U.S. Junior World Trophy Team, made up of riders age 23 and younger, includes: Cody Barnes of Sterling, Ill., Honda CRF250R; Dante Oliveira of Hollister, Calif., KTM 450 XC-F; and Austin Walton of Sparks, Nev., Husqvarna FX450.

“I’m equally excited about our all-new Junior team this year,” Kallonen told the AMA. “Our former riders from the past have all aged out and we have some very fast, next-generation riders eager to step in, prove their speed and continue the title hunt in the Junior class.”

The 2021 U.S. Women’s World Trophy team includes: Brandy Richards of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., KTM 250 XC-F; Rachel Gutish of Terre Haute, Ind., Beta 250 RR; and Britney Gallegos of Monte Vista, Colo., Husqvarna 250FX.

“We have some new faces in the Women’s division as well,” said Kallonen. “Brandy Richards will be returning and gunning for the overall victory together with new team member Rachel Gutish, who is no stranger to ISDE and I’m happy to welcome her back. I’m excited to bring new rider Britney Gallegos to the team and work with her and the entire team to have a successful race.”

“I believe we have been able to form three strong teams to defend our World Trophy and Women titles and aim for a Junior title, as well,” he added.

Joining the 10 Trophy riders are 21 Club Team riders, who have qualified through the AMA East and West ISDE Qualifier series in the first six months of the season.

Club Team riders include:

Tyler Vore — Indianapolis, Ind.

Axel Pearson — Panaca, Nev.

Tanner Whipple — Colona, Ill.

Preston Campbell — Murrieta, Calif.

Travis Reynaud — Strafford, Mo.

Anson Maloney — Grass Valley, Calif.

Cade Henderson — Pacelot, S.C.

Josh Knight — Ogden, Utah

Talon Soenksen — Fife Lake, Utah

Anthony Ferrante — Penn Valley, Calif.

Nicholas Swenson — Delano, Minn.

Nathan Ferderer— Bend, Ore.

Grady Faint — Hoschton, Ga.

Joel Tonsgard — Arlington, Wash.

Brian Storrie — McKinney, Texas

Jayson Densley — Fairfield, Utah

Reid Brown — North Plains, Ore.

Mateo Oliveira — Hollister, Calif.

John Beal — Snohomish, Wash.

Cole Martinez — Camp Verde, Ariz.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow the talent in the field of Club Team riders after taking the Club Cup win at the last ISDE in Portugal,” commented AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla. “We’ve got a great mix of seasoned veterans like Brian Storrie, who’s going to his 17th ISDE, and brand-new faces like 18-year-old Anthony Ferrante and 16-year-old Cade Henderson, going to their very first ISDE.”

The AMA’s ISDE effort would be impossible without the support of various companies. These include KTM, FMF, Trail Jester, Bonanza Plumbing. Arai Helmets, Motion Pro, Spectro Oils and Rabaconda.

For more information on the U.S. ISDE team, please see AmericanMotorcyclist.com.