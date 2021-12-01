On December 1, 2021, Triumph Global Headquarters in Hinckley celebrated a one-of-a-kind occasion: the millionth Triumph motorcycle to roll out from the modern incarnation of Triumph Motorcycles. The iconic British brand is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, and is taking every opportunity it can to celebrate.

The bike is a Tiger 900 Rally Pro with a special custom paint job created just for the occasion. The silver paint scheme and one-off one-millionth graphics was unveiled during lockdown at a special unveiling event by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, along with the entire U.K.-based Triumph team.

This special, commemorative bike isn’t headed off into the wilderness, though. Instead, it’s on its way to the 2021 Motorcycle Live show in Birmingham, England, where it will take pride of place at the Triumph stand. After the show is over, this particular Tiger 900 Rally Pro will head back to the Triumph Factory to join up with a special Triumph Factory Visitor Experience 120-year anniversary display.

“Everyone at Triumph is incredibly proud to have played a part in achieving such a momentous moment in the modern history of this iconic brand. Over the 31 years since we re-launched Triumph with a new line of British designed motorcycles in Cologne in 1990, we have shared so many great moments with our fans across the world,” Triumph CEO Nick Bloor said in a statement.

“From returning to the TT champions arena, to entering the MotoGP™ paddock with our Moto2™ Engine partnership, to supporting the biggest global riding event and its great cause for health and wellbeing with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, to mention only a few. Triumph’s success has always stemmed from the passion and commitment we share with our riders,” he continued.

“Whilst the last year has been challenging for all of us, this passion and commitment has driven Triumph to even greater heights, including the successful entry into new categories with the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660,” Bloor went on.

“Over the last three decades Triumph has maintained sustained and significant investment in our people, our partners and our in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, in order to grow the reach and reputation of this iconic British brand. This investment in home-grown talent, both in the UK and around the world, matched by the passion we share with our riders for delivering the complete and perfect motorcycle, has seen the brand go from strength to strength, achieving the most successful year in the brand’s entire 120-year history,” he elaborated.

"Furthermore, we are committed to taking the brand to even greater heights, and with the forthcoming launch of our brand-new Tiger 1200, new competition MX and Enduro motorcycles, plus our strategic partnership with Bajaj to create smaller capacity bikes, I am delighted to say that the future for Triumph and its fans across the world will be just as exciting and rich as the last 30 years has been,” Bloor concluded.