FB Mondial Launches Sharp Piega 125 Naked Bike

FB Mondial is a relatively popular motorcycle manufacturer in Europe, especially among young beginner riders who are just starting out in their two-wheeled journeys. FB Mondial’s retro-style, A1 license-friendly bikes are all the range among hipsters looking for some spicy content on their Instagram feeds.

Moving away from this classic styling, however, is FB Mondial’s newest offering, the Piega 125. Unveiled at EICMA 2021, this sharply styled naked bike looks like it’s ready to go head to head against the KTM 125 Duke. At a glance, it can be easy to mistake the Piega as a KTM Duke, thanks to its sharp, angular styling. Be that as it may, the Piega presents itself as an affordable, A1 license-friendly option that brings some sportiness and futuristic styling to the table. The monocoque aesthetic for the tank and seat section give off an athletic look, while the low-slung LED headlight makes the bike look like it’s crouched and ready to attack.

The Piega 125 rides on some premium underpinnings, too, such as a 41mm inverted front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It runs on 17-inch wheels shod in rather skinny rubber, while putting it to a stop are a pair of ABS-equipped disc brakes. On the performance side of things, we find a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine pumping out 13.6 horsepower. While by no means a lot, this is certainly enough power to provide beginner riders an exciting first-time motorcycling experience.

The 2022 FB Mondial Piega 125 is very friendly and approachable to riders of all sizes. Its low, 820-millimeter seat-height allows even shorter riders to plant their feet confidently on the ground. Overall, the bike tips the scales at just 135 kilograms, making for an agile and responsive ride around the city. It gets a full-color TFT display for added premium feel, and comes in three colors consisting of Factory, Graphite, and Magnesium. FB Mondial has pegged the price at 4,240 Euros, or the equivalent of $4,782 USD.