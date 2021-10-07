The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is arguably one of the most special models in the Scrambler lineup, since it's probably the scrambliest Scrambler of all the Scramblers. With long-travel suspension and dual-purpose tires as standard, the Desert Sled is more than capable of tackling some rugged off-road terrain.

Apart from being completely off-road-capable, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled promises to turn heads thanks to its timeless, classic styling. To give this bike even more presence and head-turning appeal, Zard has released a special edition exhaust system designed specifically with the Desert Sled's retro, rugged aesthetics in mind. The Italian exhaust manufacturer has created a slip-on exhaust system which looks and feels like a custom creation which promises captivating sound and improved performance.

On the technical side of things, the Zard Special Edition slip-on exhaust system for the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is constructed out of stainless steel and features removable DB killers on either exhaust outlet. It's compliant with noise and emission standards, and is even available in a Euro 4 homologated version with a built-in catalytic converter. As far as performance is concerned, horsepower and torque gains for this slip-on system will surely be marginal. However, it does make up for this with weight savings. Tipping the scales at just 2.5 kilograms, it's less than half the weight of the stock setup at 6 kilograms.

Zard's Special Edition exhaust system is available in two color options—stainless steel and black ceramic coated. The package includes all mounting hardware and certifications. The installation of this aftermarket exhaust system doesn't require any ECU reflashing or modification, and as such, is an easy and straightforward install for those looking to upgrade their bike's exhaust system. Pricing for this exhaust system starts at 599 Euros, or $695 USD for the steel version, and goes all the way up to 817 Euros, or $948 USD for the black ceramic, Euro 4 homologated version.