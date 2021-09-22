The Zero SR/S, initially launched in 2020, has proven itself as a rather capable and versatile electric two-wheeler. With some really impressive tech, this sporty electric machine has a range of up to 160 miles on a single charge. What's more is that it can be juiced up in less than an hour, making it one of the more long-distance capable electric motorbikes currently available in the market.

In the European market, Zero Motorcycles recognizes that many riders seek to ride their bikes long distances—perhaps on trips out of town, or cross-country journeys to other parts of Europe. With the range and fast-charging capabilities of the SR/S, the motorcycle manufacturer has released a limited edition GT Pack specifically for those who want to go the extra mile with their Zero SR/S. The GT Pack further enhances the versatility of the SR/S, transforming it from a sporty fully faired commuter to an all out sport-tourer.

Zero's GT Pack for the SR/S consists of accessories meant to make motorcycle trips easier, more convenient, and ultimately more enjoyable. Until December 31, 2021, brand new Zero SR/S bikes will come equipped with the GT Pack which consists of a center stand, side panniers, and a top case. Specifically, the top case and panniers are supplied by Italian motorcycle gear and luggage manufacturer SHAD, and offer a lot of storage space ideal for trips out of town covering multiple days. The center stand provides additional stability especially when parking in less-than-perfect roads or establishments, adding confidence to your journey.

For current Zero SR/S owners who wish to upgrade their bikes with the new GT Pack, Zero is offering the kit as an optional extra, and has priced it at 1,150 Euros, or the equivalent of $1,357 USD. Do note, however, that this offer is only available in Europe.