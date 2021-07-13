Do you have plans to attend any event on the 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors calendar? Zero Motorcycles introduced its new FXE just ahead of the summer tour because it plans to bring this new model across the U.S. for riders to try out. Let's take a look.

The FXE is powered by Zero’s Z-Force 75-5, passively air-cooled, interior permanent magnet (IPM) brushless motor— a little dynamo that makes a claimed 46 horsepower paired with 78 ft-lbs of torque. The FXE’s battery pack is a 7.2 kWh lithium-ion unit, offering a claimed 100-mile range when ridden in the city. Zero’s Cypher II OS runs the show, and there’s also Bluetooth connectivity so you can hook up your phone and adjust settings via the Zero Motorcycles smartphone app.

For the FXE, Zero was laser-focused on design, wanting to create the kind of electric bike that tech gadget connoisseurs should particularly enjoy. To that end, it brought in San Francisco design firm HUGE Design to “emphasize ergonomic touchpoints and rider UI/UX as much as the overall distinctive body styling of the FXE.”

Gallery: Zero FXE

Both the lines and the color blocking on the FXE are clean and minimal, reflecting the visual texture and lines of modern tech design language. To add to the experience, custom LED head and taillights were added, in addition to a new 5-inch full color TFT display on the dash.

It’s clear that Zero has given a lot of thought to enticing new riders into motorcycling—and that includes all the millions of people who love to be early adopters of new technology. To do that, of course, you need to communicate in a design language that those users appreciate. BMW Motorrad took a similar tack in bringing the CE-04 to market, seeking to entice riders who may not even have previously seen themselves on a two-wheeler before. It’s an interesting time to witness in the motorcycle niche, that’s for sure.

In any case, Zero will bring its new FXE, along with the SR/F and SR/S to all stops on the 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors tour. Along with plenty of other OEMs, Zero plans to offer demo rides to interested people at each stop along the way. Additionally, Zero Motorcycles will be part of the IMSO Discover The Ride experience, which aims to get new riders on bikes in a safe, controlled environment for their first rides.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on a new Zero FXE, MSRP starts at $11,795, and preorders begin on July 13, 2021. Currently, Zero plans to ship the FXE to dealers starting in July 2021, as well.