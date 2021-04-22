Did you know that 2021 marks Zero Motorcycles’ 15th anniversary?? It’s true! To celebrate the occasion, Zero launched a special, limited-edition DSR on April 22, 2021. That date is no accident, either, because it’s also Earth Day and Zero is all about protecting Mother Earth.

Five is apparently the magic number here, perhaps because if you multiply it by three, you get 15. Whatever the reasoning may be, there are five limited-edition, nature-inspired 15th anniversary DSR colors to choose from. Additionally, Zero will donate $500 from the sale of each of these special DSRs to the National Forest Foundation. Although Zero doesn’t specify exactly how many will be sold, the company stresses that only limited quantities of this DSR will be available in U.S. Zero Motorcycles dealerships, starting today.

“Zero was founded with a passion for off-road motorcycles that could be ridden in the Santa Cruz Mountains. It has been our mission to transform the riding experience with pure electric vehicles, and a passion for conservation is deeply rooted in our DNA,” Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel said in a statement.

Gallery: Zero Motorcycles DSR 15th Anniversary Edition

5 Photos

“Our bikes are an incredible way to experience off-road riding, including in America’s national forests, and we stand with the National Forest Foundation in their mission to guarantee access to those lands for future generations,” he concluded.

“We are excited and grateful to partner with Zero Motorcycles on projects to improve outdoor experiences and restore our national forests. Our public lands are amazing places to explore and recreate and we appreciate a commitment to help us steward them from an innovative company like Zero,” National Forest Foundation Conservation Partnerships director Dayle Wallien said in a statement.

The 15th anniversary Zero DSRs are powered by the Z-Force 75-7 motor, which makes a claimed 70 horsepower and 116 ft-lbs of torque. They’re also capable of a top speed of 102 mph, and offer up to 163 miles of range on a single charge. Starting on April 22, 2021, these will be available through U.S. Zero Motorcycles dealers while supplies last, at a cost of $15,495 apiece.