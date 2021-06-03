While hoarding gasoline in plastic bags may have been an overreaction to the recent, brief fuel supply issues in some parts of the U.S., Zero Motorcycles would nonetheless like to take this opportunity to bring your attention to its Cash for Carbon promotion.

If you’ve been staring at your gas-guzzling dinosaur lately and hoping it would transform into a brand-new electric motorcycle, this might actually be of interest to you. The Cash for Carbon incentive program, which only runs until July 6, 2021, offers a $1,500 credit toward the purchase of select, new 2020 and 2021 Zero models.That’s on top of the trade-in value offered by your dealer.

Truth be told, this would appear to be a great time to buy a new Zero, particularly in the U.S. You’ll get the 10 percent E-motorcycle Federal Tax Credit on the purchase of new electric motorcycles, plus select states and local governments are offering additional financial perks in an effort to clean up the air we breathe. Zero says a new buyer can save up to $4,000 off retail when combining Cash for Carbon with these additional incentives. That buyer would have to live in California to reap the maximum discount, however.

The promotion applies only to new 2020 or 2021 SR/S or SR/F models purchased at an authorized Zero dealership. Not coincidentally, these are the brand’s two most premium (and expensive) offerings. The sporty, fully-faired SR/S has a starting MSRP of $19,995 ($24,890 if you go for the Premium version with the Power Tank), while the naked SR/F rings in at $19,495 ($24,390 for Premium trim and the Power Pack). Neither of these figures include the aforementioned incentives or credits.

Since they’re based on the same platform and both use the ZF75-10 motor and ZF14.4 lithium-ion battery, the S and F models share a lot of the same claimed stats: 110 hp and 140 ft-lbs. of torque, 124 mph top speed, 200-mile range (with the Power Pack), and between 60-80 minutes for a charge (depending on whether you choose Standard or Premium trim). Like all Zero models, they can be charged through any wall outlet or public EV Level 2 charger.

“The current state of uncertainty over gas prices has spiked the appetite for electric motorcycles more than ever before,” says Mike Cunningham, Zero’s VP of Sales, Americas. “This trend has been intensifying the existing popularity of powersports in general and makes now the perfect time to reintroduce the Cash for Carbon program.”

While Zero’s website lists several states and regions that offer e-bike incentives, be sure to do your own research on what’s available in your region. To take advantage of the Cash for Carbon program and find out the trade-in value of your current petrol-consuming, oil-bathed motorcycle, visit your local Zero dealer.