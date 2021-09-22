Royal Enfield is fast becoming one of the world's most popular motorcycle brands in the classic/ retro segment. Although the company's bikes were never really impressive in the performance side of things, Royal Enfield always encouraged freedom of expression, and the essence of a raw, unadulterated riding experience. Unlike other manufacturers who make it difficult for riders to customize their motorcycles, Royal Enfield actually encourages it.

What's more is that Royal Enfield offers numerous factory accessory options for nearly all of its motorcycles. Everything from custom saddles, headlight cowls, and even aftermarket exhaust systems can be purchased in-house, and fitted onto your brand spanking new classic-style machine. Of course, the classic bike aesthetic would never be complete without a rider who looks as dapper as their machine. Through Royal Enfield's 'Make it Yours' initiative, buyers have the option of configuring various pieces of riding gear and apparel such as helmets and T-shirts with unique designs of their choosing.

Royal Enfield has recently announced that it will now be including its collection of riding jackets in the Make it Yours campaign. This allows riders to design and purchase a completely unique riding jacket from Royal Enfield. The jackets can be designed via Royal Enfield's online configurator tool, and offer a variety of color options, Knox and D3O armor options, various graphic elements, and even additional winter and rain liners.

Commenting on the addition of riding jackets to Royal Enfield's Make it Yours campaign, Puneet Sood, National Business Head of North and West India and Global Business Head of Apparel stated, "We have incorporated this into various riding jackets. Consumers are often forced to buy riding jackets from the shelves to act as utility accessories rather than to meet their needs or complement their style. This initiative enables users to [sic] Not only can you create a brand new jacket, but you can also upgrade your existing jacket."