When Royal Enfield introduced the Classic 350 and Classic 500 platforms in 2008, it took the modern-classic segment by storm. Inspired by the 1948 Model G2, Enfield’s first motorcycle with rear suspension, the throwback standard bike captured the charm of yesteryear while delivering modern convenience with disc brakes and fuel injection.

The platform's popularity powered the brand to the forefront of India’s retro category, selling over 3 million units in the process. At the heart of the Classic range, Royal Enfield’s UCE engine provided a dependable and user-friendly experience for leisure motorcycle riders. However, all good things must come to an end, and the UCE’s 12-year run was cut short by impending emissions standards.

Luckily, the company had an ace up its sleeve with the new air/oil-cooled, 349cc single powering the 2021 Meteor 350. In the 2022 Classic 350, the thumper cranks out 20.2 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 19.9 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. A five-speed gearbox transfers that power to the back wheel while a primary balancer shaft further refines the package by reducing vibration.

Designed with improved rigidity, the all-new chassis not only sharpens the handling and response but also increases comfort with a recalibrated suspension system. Additional accommodations include a wider soft-foam seat and new handlebars for improved ergonomics. An LCD dash displays all the pertinent info while a USB charging point adds convenience on the go. Customers that spring for the premium trim can also add a Tripper navigation unit, which is just one of Royal Enfield’s 35 Make It Your Own Classic 350 accessories.

While the new Classic 350 takes the platform’s technical specifications to new heights, most customers rush to the classically styled motorbike for its looks—and Royal Enfield doesn’t disappoint in 2022. Featuring five variants and 11 color schemes, the Classic 350 lineup has something for everyone. Those that prefer understated design will flock to the Redditch series for its Gray and Sage Green colorways paired with black finishes.

In contrast, the Halcyon range adds some flair to the package with Green, Grey, and Black paint schemes with gold accents. The Signals series comes in Marsh Grey and Desert Sand and bears graphics calling back to Royal Enfield’s armed forces bikes. Appealing to a younger crowd, the Dark series features Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey liveries along with alloy wheels and tubeless tires. Lastly, the top-of-the-line Chrome trim lives up to its name with two-tone Chrome Red and Chrome Bronze colorways and 1950s-inspired badges.

For now, the 2022 Classic 350 is only available for pre-order in India, but we expect the retro to make its way around the world soon. Starting at ₹1,84,374 ($2,507 USD) for the Redditch, the price tag will go up to ₹1,93,123 ($2,647 USD) for the Halcyon and ₹2,04,367 ($2,801 USD) for the Signals series. The Dark and Chrome guises round at the lineup at ₹2,11,465 ($2,898 USD) and ₹2,15,118 ($2,948 USD), respectively.