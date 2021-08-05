Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, the motorcycle industry continues to trundle along, with several countries, particularly in Europe, beginning to gradually loosen up restrictions. MotoGP, for instance, had previously announced that it will be welcoming guests with minimal restrictions to the upcoming Austrian GP.

Having said that, yet another major motorcycling event is pushing through in full force. EICMA, now in its 78th year, is considered by many as the largest and most prestigious motorcycle expo in the world. Slated for November 23 to 28 of this year, all of the world’s biggest and most popular motorcycle brands will be making their presence felt, unveiling their latest products and innovations for the world to see. In line with this, Taiwanese scooter manufacturer Kymco has confirmed that it will be joining in on the event, and showcasing what it has to offer for the global market.

Kymco has developed quite a strong presence in the global market, and has earned a reputation for itself as one of the best performance-oriented scooter manufacturers in the world. Unlike other few other manufacturers from Taiwan, Kymco invests considerable time and effort towards ensuring its products are unveiled on the global stage. It has also been known for participating in other popular motorcycle expos all over the world, such as the Beijing Auto Show and the Milan Motor Show.

Commenting on the company’s participation in the event, Stefani Gianotti, representative of the Padana Sviluppo Group whose subsidiary, KMI Italia Srl distributes Kymco’s products in Italy, stated: "It is a pleasure for us to confirm the presence of Kymco at EICMA even in such a particular and difficult year: after the forced stop of 2020 it is important to give a signal to restart and return to normality and EICMA is a symbolic event not only in the two-wheel sector but also throughout the world of exhibitions and events at an international level.”

For the 78th edition of EICMA this coming November, Kymco will be joining the likes of Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, MV Agusta, Benelli, Royal Enfield, and many others. EICMA has long been a strategic tool for manufacturers to introduce new product and innovations on the global stage, as well as to market their existing products. Gianotti confirms this by saying, “What better tool, then, if not EICMA, to present to the public all the news of our scooters directly from Taiwan and give the right recognition to those who, like us, have never stopped and believe in the future ".