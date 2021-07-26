Brixton Motorcycles made waves when it unveiled the new Crossfire 500 platform at EICMA 2019. Starting at €6,249 ($7,106 USD), the parallel-twin-powered half-liter weighs in at 420 pounds and produces 47 horsepower. However, Brixton also sees the budget-friendly model as a great option for bike builders and customizers.

To showcase the Crossfire 500’s versatility, Brixton partnered with custom shop 2020 Garage, the Killer Kustom Society brand, and sheet metal processing specialists Amper. The one-off project tasked the multi-discipline team with creating a plug-and-play custom kit for Brixton’s new flagship model. Of course, the Crossfire 500 flaunts neo café racer styling from the factory, but the builders had a more rugged vision in mind.

Drawing inspiration from the flat track, the team keeps the bike’s origami-style gas tank intact but adds to the sheet metal aesthetic. The stock Crossfire 500 already boasts perforated radiator guards and exhaust heat shields. Apparently, the OE perforated panels weren’t enough, as the team adds four additional heat shields along with a perforated chain guard and side panel to match. Even the seat cowl takes on a slotted sheet metal appearance to compliment the other components.

Naturally, new handguards and flat track tires open the naked bike to the dirt oval while new mirrors, PBR handlebars, and a windscreen add practicality to the package. Named “Mezcal” thanks to the mezcal worm added to the bike’s brake oil reservoir, this Crossfire 500 gains a gritty reputation than its stock counterparts.

Revealed at the Wildays event in Salsomaggiore Terme, a town in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, the Mezcal will soon become a bolt-on kit for the new Brixton. Neither 2020 Garage, Killer Kustom Society, Amper, or Brixton themselves have stated the list price of the upcoming set, but we’re happy that the Mezcal delivers a whole new flavor for the Crossfire 500.