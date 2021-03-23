BMW’s R nineT is one of the most versatile platforms on the market today. While the bike’s range also includes a Scrambler, Urban G/S, and Pure variant, we’ve seen the modern-classic turned into everything from a custom cruiser to a steampunk masterpiece. After a successful run with its initial bolt-on kit, German custom shop Hookie Co. is back with plug and play kit from the dark side.

Called the Cobra kit, Hookie Co.’s latest outing takes a more aggressive approach than the original scrambler’s laidback demeanor. After building a clay model, the team refined the minute details with 3D CAD software. Only once everything was in order did Hookie start fabricating the Cobra prototype.

Gallery: Hookie Co. Cobra: Neo-Café Kit

7 Photos

Though the Cobra’s neo-café racer aesthetic sharply contrasts with the scrambler’s comfortable nature, the two sets feature the same 3.17-gallon gas tank. Serving as the build’s base, the fuel cell bolts directly into the R nineT’s existing mounts and repurposes the bike’s fuel pump. The black and gray tank cover provides aesthetic and ergonomic benefits but the cutouts near the seat also reveal the red fuel cell below.

Aluminum skirts extend down from the tank cover, hiding the bike’s electronics and Hookie Co.’s custom airbox. Just above those skirts, a new bolt-on subframe simplifies the R nineT's lines. A sculpted, waterproof seat and tapered tail hump comprise the tail section. An LED strip at the back and two LED bands integrated into the front fender also set the kit apart.

Aside from the lighting accents, a Koso Thunderbolt LED headlight illuminates the night and a nacelle ties it in with the design language. Premium touches like the LSL clip-ons, a Motogadget speedo, and bar-end mirrors elevate the kit while maintaining the minimalist styling. The black/red livery and the angular ‘80s futurist lines also deliver some major Night Rider vibes.

On the performance end, Michelin Power GP tires ensure the Cobra can sidewind through urban streets and back alleys while the Arrow exhaust provides a palpable hiss. If you’re interested in transforming your BMW R nineT into a sinister neo-café racer, Hookie Co. Is offering the Cobra kit as a made-to-order item.